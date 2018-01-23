Exciting new leisure plans for Morecambe Hitchens building

Major plans have been submitted to convert an art deco landmark on Morecambe promenade.

The Hitchens building, the former Littlewoods store, on Marine Road Central could be refurbished into a restaurant, bar and gaming area.

An artist's illustrations of what part of the inside could look like of the Hitchens building, Morecambe.

Plans have been submitted by Solomon Reader, owner of Pleasureland and Jump Rush trampoline park, to Lancaster City Council to change the use of the building which neighbours the Winter Gardens theatre.

They include:

*Repair and alterations of the main frontage of the Hitchens building to restore the original art deco features

*New glazed link building to link Hitchens building with Pleasureland

An artist's illustration of the plans. Plans have been submitted to convert the former Hitchens building on Morecambe promenade into a restuarant, bar and gaming area.

*Creation of a new roof terrace over existing ground floor arcade unit

*Change of use from retail to combined retail and leisure uses

*Formation of new seating area to the rear of the glazed link

*New cladding to the rear Pleasureland, Hitchens and arcade units

*Replacement shopfront to the arcade units and new aluminium cladding.

A heritage statement said: “The impact restoring the art deco front and side elevation details, including doorways, mosaic entrances, windows will bring a much loved and significant building back into repute and restore it as an asset to Morecambe’s main coastal thoroughfare.

“The removal of the arcade roof will create a brighter, open pedestrian access.

“Overall, the proposal will enhance the building and the wider conservation area of the town.”