Events for Armed Forces Day in Lancaster and Morecambe

The district will once again take part in Armed Forces Day this year, starting with the traditional flag raising at both Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls simultaneously at 10.30am on Monday June 24.

In Lancaster the Mayor will lead the ceremony and in Morecambe the Deputy Mayor will do so.

Armed Forces Day celebrations in Morecambe. Picture by David Hodgson.

Veterans, reservists, cadets and all members of the military family and community are welcome to these ceremonies, but are asked to be in attendance about ten minutes before the flag raising takes place.

efreshments will be available in the town halls following the short service.

Members of the public are also invited, by Lancaster University and Lancaster Military Heritage Group, to the Martin Edmonds Memorial Lecture in the George Fox Lecture Hall at the University on Tuesday June 25 at 7pm.

A visiting speaker, Professor Sir Hew Strachan of All Souls College, Oxford, will speak about the aftermath of the Great War.

Whilst in 1815 the Napoleonic Wars ended with a decisive battle at Waterloo, the First World War did not end like that.

This lecture explores the end of the War from the armistice in 1918 to the final peace treaty of 1923, a period in which there were possibly four million casualties and the map of Europe was redrawn.

This talk will conclude the WW1 Centenary Lecture series held over the last five years.

On Saturday June 29 Morecambe promenade will host the morning parade, which will form up at the clock tower opposite the end of Queens Street at 10.45am and parade to the Arena, where a Drumhead Service will be held in the presence of Lord & Lady Shuttleworth and the Mayor of Lancaster. Thereafter, there will be static displays from the 381 Royal Logistic Corp Army Reserve Unit from Alexandra Barracks plus all three Service Cadet Units; Lancaster & Morecambe College will also have information about their entry to Public Service Courses.

These will be supported by visiting displays from the National Service Intelligence Museum and the Solway Aviation Museum.

Indoor displays will be located in the Winter Gardens (also the wet weather parade venue) and live music will play at the Arena throughout the afternoon performed by Lancaster City Band and the High Society Jazz Band.

All this will be set in the heart of this year’s Kite Festival which should all add to the party atmosphere.

At about 3.15pm the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight C-47 Dakota is expected to appear over the promenade in a salute to the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

Stagecoach are offering free travel by bus to and from the event for veterans and those in uniform.

This event provides an opportunity for members of the public to meet and show support for past, present and future members of the Armed Forces and for them to thank the civilian community for its support.

In practical terms funds will be raised for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and Combat Stress, the service mental health charity, through the Heroes Raffle Draw - tickets on sale for just £1 – which will be drawn at 4pm.

Over 20 prizes are on offer thanks to Kendal & Morecambe BID, Midlands Hotel, Booths, Sainsburys and numerous other donors.

Visit the Lancaster Military Heritage gazebo for tickets and/or information about how you can join the retired service community locally to help arrange and take part in this and similar events.

More information can be provided by emailing lmhg@live.com.