Wildflower meadow plans at historic Lancaster site
Volunteers are on the right path when it comes to looking after an historic open space in Lancaster.
Summer has seen the opening of a new path to Miss Whalley’s Field and plans to create a new wildflower meadow begin this October.
Money to buy an open space where children could play was bequeathed by Miss Frances Geraldine Whalley, a step-daughter of Lord Ashton, more than 80 years ago in memory of her brother who was killed in World War One.
Lancaster City Council manages and maintains the field which can be accessed from Derwent Road and Kentmere Road, in partnership with the Friends of Miss Whalley’s Field, a voluntary group formed in 2015.
Earlier this year, a new disabled access point was created in Derwent Road and during the summer, a new pathway onto the field from Kentmere Road was officially opened by Lancaster MP, Cat Smith; Lancaster East County Coun Lizzie Collinge and Lancaster City Council leader, Coun Caroline Jackson.
Wildflower seeds were sown alongside the path before Friends chair, Paul Wiggins, led a tour of the field.
The Friends have now organised a new wildflower meadow planting session for October 1 from 1pm and would welcome volunteers to sow more seeds, plant plug plants, clear ivy, willow and brambles, remove litter and help maintain the Memorial Garden.
Volunteers should meet at the Memorial Stone in Derwent Road and bring tools such as trowels, spades, rakes and gloves. Children are welcome if supervised by an adult. Any spare time given would be much appreciated.
For more information, visit the Friends website at www.misswhalleysfield.org.uk or email [email protected]