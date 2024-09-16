Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Friends of Freeman’s Wood are celebrating the opening of a new accessible path through the Lancaster wood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new path has been designed to make it easier for wheelchair users, people using prams, and cyclists to get into Freeman’s Wood and appreciate the natural woodland and meadow areas.

The two access points are from the cycle path near the end of New Quay Road, and the footpath that runs south of Freeman’s Wood near the junction next to Freeman’s Pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The path meanders through wooded areas and skirts the edge of the meadow, having four benches along the way that enable people to sit down along the route and take in the open views.

Mary Kinane using the path for the first time.

Coun Mandy Bannon (and Friends trustee) said: “It’s fantastic to see so many more people using Freeman’s Wood since the path was opened. We are especially delighted that so many people are visiting the site for the first time including people in wheelchairs, those with mobility issues and parents with prams.”

Path user Mary Kinane said: “It was great to access the meadow for the first time. I'm looking forward to some autumn visits through the area and joining in on a wildlife walk. Congratulations and thanks are due to the Friends group who took on the message of improved accessibility and carried it through to its completion."

Friends of Freeman’s Wood are grateful to Lancashire Environmental Fund and The Postcode Lottery for funding the path and to Lancashire Wildlife Trust for installing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A walk and talk is being held on Sunday September 29 at 2pm, at the noticeboard near the new path access on the cycle path.

For more information about Freeman's Wood and the Friends group, go to ﻿﻿﻿https://www.freemanswood.org.uk/