Wheelchair-friendly path opens in Lancaster woodland
The new path has been designed to make it easier for wheelchair users, people using prams, and cyclists to get into Freeman’s Wood and appreciate the natural woodland and meadow areas.
The two access points are from the cycle path near the end of New Quay Road, and the footpath that runs south of Freeman’s Wood near the junction next to Freeman’s Pools.
The path meanders through wooded areas and skirts the edge of the meadow, having four benches along the way that enable people to sit down along the route and take in the open views.
Coun Mandy Bannon (and Friends trustee) said: “It’s fantastic to see so many more people using Freeman’s Wood since the path was opened. We are especially delighted that so many people are visiting the site for the first time including people in wheelchairs, those with mobility issues and parents with prams.”
Path user Mary Kinane said: “It was great to access the meadow for the first time. I'm looking forward to some autumn visits through the area and joining in on a wildlife walk. Congratulations and thanks are due to the Friends group who took on the message of improved accessibility and carried it through to its completion."
Friends of Freeman’s Wood are grateful to Lancashire Environmental Fund and The Postcode Lottery for funding the path and to Lancashire Wildlife Trust for installing it.
A walk and talk is being held on Sunday September 29 at 2pm, at the noticeboard near the new path access on the cycle path.