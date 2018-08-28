Warning for drivers - major roadworks set to start in Manchester

People travelling to Manchester have been warned of major roadworks starting tomorrow.

Wednesday, August 29, will see the start of major works to reduce congestion on the ring road around Manchester and Salford city centres.

Once completed the works will increase capacity at six key road junctions along what is known as the Manchester-Salford Inner Relief Route by up to 20 per cent – significantly reducing congestion and improving air quality.

But there is no way to do this without a significant impact on journey times during the works, as Regent Road is temporarily reduced to one lane in each direction with a knock-on effect on nearby corridors including the M602 and Mancunian Way.

Motorists who are using the city centre as a through route rather than it being their destination are being advised it will be quicker during the roadworks to use the M60 instead.

Others are being advised to allow extra time for journeys, especially at peak times or to use alternative modes of transport or travel outside peak periods if possible.

The improvement works, which are being carried out jointly by Manchester City Council and Salford City Council, are scheduled to last up to 12 months and are funded by the Government’s Local Growth Fund. The scheme has been agreed as a Greater Manchester priority for reducing congestion.

The first phase of the works will deliver improvements at four junctions:

The junction of Dawson Street, Regent Road, Trinity Way and Water Street (Manchester)

The junction of Regent Road and Ordsall Lane (Salford)

The junction of Regent Road and Oldfield Street (Salford)

The junction of the Mancunian Way, the A56 (Chester Road) and the A5607 roundabout (Manchester)

A further phase, once works to these first four junctions has finished, will deliver improvements to another two junctions:

The junction of Trinity Way and Hampson Street (Salford)

The junction of Hampson Street, East Ordsall Lane and Middlewood Lane (Salford)