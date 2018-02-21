VIDEO: Introducing Lancaster's marmosets Colin and Leo

A pair of marmosets have become the latest additions to the growing family of small animals at Lancaster’s Williamson Park.

Colin, aged five, and Leo, aged four, join the park from Monkey World in Dorset, a collection that specialises in caring for primates rescued from the pet trade.

Monkey World assists governments around the world to stop the smuggling of primates from the wild and rehabilitates refugees of this illegal trade, as well as those that have suffered abuse or neglect.

Common marmosets are members of the Callitrichidae monkey family and are native to Brazil in South America, mainly feeding on insects and plant sap and gum.

Beth Nortley, manager of Williamson Park, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Colin and Leo to their new home in Williamson Park.

“Marmoset monkeys are unfortunately the most commonly kept and traded species of primate as pets.

“They have very specific needs and are sold to people without any knowledge of caring for monkeys, which inevitably leads to their owners being cruel through simple ignorance.

“We’re excited to be able to offer them a new home here in Williamson Park and provide them with the care they deserve.”

In October, the park welcomed nine meerkats to its growing collection.

