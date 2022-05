A joint operation between Lancashire Constabulary's West Rural Task Force and officers from the RSPCA culminated in the execution of six warrants in Lancaster on Wednesday morning.

The warrants were executed under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Two men were arrested, and enquiries into the allegations are ongoing.

