Two Lancaster fundraising concerts in one day will help build a well in Gaza

Saturday January 25 sees two Gaza fundraising concerts in one day.

A Musical Meditation on Peace takes place at 4pm at the Gregson Centre in Lancaster, and then at 7pm at Halton Mill.

Both concerts are raising money for a solar powered well in Gaza, a project initiated by a Lancaster University graduate.

Lancaster-based cellist Maja Bugge and trumpeter Pete Moser will, together with Oud player Mina Salama and singer Jenna Morna, perform compositions and improvisations rooted in their own musical material as well as music by artist and composers like Fayrouz, Assi Rahbani and Arvo Pärt.

Musician Pete Moser said: “With this event we hope we give people an opportunity to find a space where they can be silent and listen to music and think about peace. To wish for an end to the violence and terrible loss of life, to hope for forgiveness and a long term solution to this war.

“The musicians come from many different traditions and are finding a sound that we believe is unique and special. Please come and find peace with us.”

The concerts will offer a contemplative and quiet space to reflect and come together, and will be followed by refreshments and a chance to share reflections and thoughts.

Both concerts are on a “pay what you can” basis, with a suggested donation of £10 per person.

To book the 4pm concert at the Gregson, go online at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/75396, and to book the 7pm concert at Halton Mill, go online at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/75397