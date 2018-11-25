Two Lancashire women charged after climate change protest

Two people from Lancashire have been charged after a climate change protest in Manchester.

A total of eight people have been charged after the protest - which blocked a route through the city for several hours yesterday.

They include two people from Lancaster, who will now face a court date.

All eight were charged with Wilful Obstruction of the Highway contrary to section 137(1) of the Highways Act 1980 including 21-year-old Pernina Jacobs, of St George's Quay, Lancaster, and 23-year-old Anna Oakes-Monger, also of St George's Quay Lancaster.

They have been bailed to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on January 3.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Shortly after 3pm on Saturday, November 24, police responded after a number of people were reported to be wilfully obstructing the highway on Oxford Street, Manchester."