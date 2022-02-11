Transport body has 'serious concerns' over traffic plans for Eden Project North in Morecambe

Lancaster City Council approved planning permission last week for the £120million scheme.

But while the English Regional Transport Association (ERTA) has welcomed the scheme as "excellent news", they say they are concerned about a lack of consideration for the level of carbon emissions it might bring, at a time when we are trying to cut carbon emissions.

We reported last month that the council, together with Eden bosses, were considering a potential 10-year agreement for visitor car parking and transport arrangements as part of the process.

Chris Hyomes, Yorkshire Representative for ERTA said: “The announcement is fabulous news for the north and Morecambe in particular. However, without major upgrades to local public transport and in particular the railway infrastructure, we are more likely to see an eco-disaster than an eco-attraction.”

The ERTA will be seeking meetings with the local train operator Northern and the Department for Transport to discuss its plans for improved rail services, which include an hourly service from Leeds.