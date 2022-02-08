Transport body has 'serious concerns' over traffic plans for Eden North in Morecambe
The English Regional Transport Association has raised concerns over transport plans for the proposed Eden Project North in Morecambe.
Lancaster City Council approved planning permission last week fot the £120m scheme, which
But while the English Regional Transport Association (ERTA) has welcomed the scheme as "excellent news", they say they are concerned about a lack of considertion for the level of carbon emissions it might bring, at a time when we are trying to cut carbon emissions.
We reported last month that the council, together with Eden bosses, were considering a potential 10-year agreement for visitor car parking and transport arrangements as part of the process.
Chris Hyomes, Yorkshire Representative for ERTA said: “The announcement is fabulous news for the north and Morecambe in particular. However, without major upgrades to local public transport and in particular the railway infrastructure, we are more likely to see an eco-disaster then an eco-attraction.”
The ERTA will be seeking meetings with the local train operator Northern and the Department for Transport to discuss its plans for improved rail services, which include an hourly service from Leeds.
"It is essential that Morecambe, which is no more then at the end of a branch line from Leeds, is plugged back into the country’s railway network," they said.