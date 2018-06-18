Trains to Lake District 'will run from July'

Trains will be back running to the Lake District from next month, says Northern.

Following calls from Transport for the North for reinstatement of a rail service between Oxenholme and Windermere as soon as possible, Northern has confirmed plans to get trains running again on the Lakes Line from the beginning of July.

There have been no train services between Oxenholme and Windermere since June 4 as the chaotic fallout from Northern's new timetables continues.

Northern has now announced that it intends to introduce a shuttle rail service on the line from Monday, July 2.

This will be a shuttle service of 12 services per day (including commuter services) operating between 6.30am and around 8pm with rail replacement buses to cover gaps in service for crew breaks.

John Cridland, Chairman of Transport for the North, said: "This is a step in the right direction. The Lakes Line is a vital connection for one of our most popular tourist areas and we tentatively welcome the move to restore rail services on this line. We see this as a vital first step in restoring reliable timetabled services to this line as soon as possible. We also welcome Northern’s announcement that it will be helping with a marketing and publicity campaign that makes it clear that the Lake District is open for business.

"We've been clear in our ask of Northern and are glad they have listened. We've been closely monitoring the replacement bus services, which have been broadly well-received, and Northern has been working hard to respond to the needs of its passengers during what has been a testing time.

"The Lake District is a jewel in the North's crown and attracts visitors from around the world. It needs a stable rail service that people can depend on."