Starting at the church hall it was a bit of a wet morning, but the showers didn’t stop them.

Jenny Armer of the Ryelands Residents Community Group said: “We had an amazing 23 children turn up to take part in keeping their environment clean this is the most helpers we’ve ever had! It was absolutely fantastic to see so many children ranging from as young as two joining in.

“Then some of the older ones too, one child even said “ I’ve enjoyed this more than my computer game!”

“Great job done by the parents who took charge of the rubbish bags, helped set up and clear away.

“The difference our litter picking gang made in just one and a half hours.

"They deserve a very special recognition.

“We headed off back down to St Chads Hall and cleaned up, washed hands and finished off the morning with some sandwiches and spooky treats.”

