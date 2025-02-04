Time to subscribe online to Lancaster City Council’s garden waste collection service for 2025/26

Residents can avoid multiple trips to the tip this year by subscribing online to Lancaster City Council’s fortnightly garden waste collection service for 2025/26.

The opt-in service runs from April 1 2025 to March 31 2026.

To help cover rising operational costs and ensure the service continues to run efficiently, this year’s subscription fee has increased by £1 to £46.

Current subscribers will receive reminder letters and emails in the coming weeks with instructions on how to renew their subscriptions online.

However, residents can subscribe online at any time by visiting www.lancaster.gov.uk/garden-waste, where they will also find the terms and conditions of the service and a set of helpful FAQs.

Coun Paul Hart, cabinet member for environmental services, said: “Raising fees and charges is never a decision we take lightly. However, our garden waste collection service is a subsidised service and to maintain the high standard of it, a modest fee increase is necessary this year to address the rising costs of fuel, vehicle maintenance, staffing and demand.”

Current customers who do not wish to renew their subscriptions don’t need to take any action. Collections will automatically stop after March 31 2025.

Residents can request the removal of surplus garden waste bins by completing an online form at www.lancaster.gov.uk/contact-us