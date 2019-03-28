Talk about bumblebees at RSPB Leighton Moss

There’s a buzz in the air at RSPB Leighton Moss in Silverdale, where there is a talk lined up on ‘The Plight of the Bumblebee’ by Gill Perkins, CEO of the Bumble Bee Conservation Trust.

Bumblebees are endearing and familiar insects.

Their animated behaviour and deep buzz as they fly from flower to flower makes them a delight to watch.

Gill Perkins’ talk will give an inspiring and entertaining look at these special insects.

She will explain why their numbers have dropped so sharply in recent years, with two species becoming extinct, and what can be done to help reverse their declines.

The talk is taking place in The Holt at Leighton Moss on Saturday April 6 from 2pm-3pm.

No booking is needed but spaces are limited so early arrival is recommended.

The talk is free of charge but normal admission charges to the reserve apply to non-members.

RSPB Leighton Moss and Morecambe Bay nature reserve is on Storrs Lane, Silverdale.

For more information phone 01524 701601, email leighton.moss@rspb.org.uk or visit the website rspb.org.uk/leightonmoss.