Solar farm near Lancaster which would power up to 8,000 homes given green light

Applicants Opdenergy UK 6 Limited will develop the solar farm on land in Grimeshaw Lane, Quernmore.

The scheme will consist of around 56,000 fixed photovoltaic (PV) panels mounted on steel frames on farmland 1km north east of Lancaster and 1km south of Halton.

The panels will have a maximum height of 2.35 metres with a capacity of generating up to 28MW, sufficient to power 7,700 homes.

How the solar farm might look. Photo montage by Aspect Landscape Planning Ltd.

This, the applicants said, would make carbon dioxide savings of up to 1,150,000 tonnes over 30 years.

The low quality agricultural land, currently used as a combination of wheat crop and pasture purposes, will be converted to dual use – for the generation of a significant supply of green energy and for sheep grazing.

During operation, there will be no light pollution, negligible noise and minimal traffic, Opdenergy claim.

Existing trees, hedgerows and shrubs will remain and be enhanced. There will be gaps in the fencing for mammals.

The land in Grimeshaw Lane. Photo: Aspect Landscape Planning Ltd.

Wild grasses and seed-rich flowers will be encouraged as a haven for wildlife, and the land will be available for grazing.

After 30 years, cabling and frames will be removed, and the land will be returned to its original state.

Since the land was fallow, its fertility will improve.

Four letters of support were received from members of the public relating to the provision of green energy, retention of natural habitat, ideal location with no negative amenity or visual impact, and the ability to generate green economy income enabling grazing to continue.

There had also been no objections raised by any statutory bodies consulted, including Natural England.

Planning officers had recommended the plans be rejected due to the large scale of the proposals and prominent location of the site.

"Taking into consideration the benefits of the proposal, it is considered that the harmful landscape and visual impacts identified outweigh these and the proposal is considered to be contrary to the Local Plan as a whole,” the report to councillors said.

