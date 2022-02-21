Safety improvement work to begin on 13-mile stretch of A683 near Lancaster

It will see hundreds of solar-powered LED ‘cats eyes’ being fitted along the centre line of sections of an approximately 13-mile stretch of the A683 from J34 of the M6 at Halton to the junction with the A65 at Kirkby Lonsdale.

The scheme, which also involved painting special high-reflectivity line markings on the road, began last year but only a small number of the cats eyes could be installed due to global supply chain issues.

The scheme is part of the Safer Roads Programme, a £7.9m investment to improve safety on five A-roads identified by the Department for Transport as the county’s historically most dangerous routes.

Safety work is due to start on the A683 near Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View

The work is now scheduled to take place from Monday February 28 to around Friday March 18, but could take longer if there are delays due to poor weather. It will be carried out nightly from Monday to Friday with sections of the A683 being closed from 8pm to 6am as the work progresses. Local diversions suitable for all vehicles will be fully signed while the closures are in place, however residents and businesses will have access to their properties at all times.

County Coun Rob Bailey, lead member for highways and transport, said: “We’re always working to try to make our roads safer and bring forward design improvements where there is evidence that this would help to reduce the number of incidents.

“Speeding has very often been a factor in these incidents, and the measures we are putting in place are designed to reduce vehicle speeds through enforcement, as well as aiding drivers to make safer decisions through measures such as LED cats eyes and high reflectivity lining.”