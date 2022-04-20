Ring in the spring with dawn chorus events at RSPB Leighton Moss

You can experience a symphony of birdsong at your nearest RSPB nature reserve at Silverdale and learn about spectacular wildlife.

The dawn chorus guided walk at RSPB Leighton Moss coincides with this year’s International Dawn Chorus Day.

Enjoy the magic of the dawn chorus with a leisurely early morning walk through the nature reserve’s woodlands and stunning reed beds to experience nature's amazing spring symphony.

Experience a symphony of birdsong at RSPB Leighton Moss and learn about spectacular wildlife.

Guides will help with identifying the many bird songs and calls you will hear as you explore the nature reserve.

Afterwards, enjoy a hot breakfast bun and a hot drink (included in the price).

Vegetarian, vegan and GF options are available.

Booking and payment in advance is essential.

The guided walk takes place on Sunday May 1 from 5-8.30am.

Cost is £38.50 per adult or £30.50 for RSPB members.