Protesters gather on beach to oppose controversial Morecambe Bay wind farm plans

Protesters gathered on the beach in Blackpool at the weekend to oppose plans for a controversial new wind farm off the Fylde coast.

The proposed development involves two planned wind farms (made up of 107 wind turbine generators) in the Irish Sea, around 22 miles off the Lancashire coast.

It would see undersea cables landing at Starr Gate beach, near Blackpool Airport, and running around 10 miles underground to two substations between Kirkham and Newton.

The cables would then continue underground for another 9 miles, going beneath the River Ribble to the national grid at Penwortham Substation.

The protest on Blackpool beach on Sunday.

The project, a joint venture between BP Alternative Energy Investments Ltd and Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, would reportedly produce enough renewable energy to power 500,000 homes.

It would be a significant step towards the UK's net zero target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100% from 1990 levels by 2050.

Residents have come together to form the protest group FACTS – Fylde Against Cable Transmission and Substations – and stage the protest at the entrance to Squires Gate beach on Sunday.

The group hopes to raise awareness of the plans among local beach goers and visitors and about the closure of St Annes North Beach for up to two years.

They say they are not opposed to green energy, or the wind farm itself in theory, but are concerned by the route planned for the 100 metre-wide cabling, which will tear through the beach and 600 acres of greenbelt land between Blackpool and Penwortham.

Despite the heaviest snowfall in the area for several years, people came from both the local area and travelled from as far as Preston to join together to object to the devastation and loss of the beach.

The beach closure is scheduled after the consultation period, whilst the sand dunes are being tunnelled through to house two cables in hundreds of tons of concrete.

In addition to this. the nature reserve, just across the road from the dunes, will be disrupted by the tunnelling. This will mean animal and bird habitats including those of endangered species will be severely threatened.

Protesters chanted "2, 4, 6, 8 Save our beach, it's not too late!" They also spoke to many dog walkers who knew nothing about the wind farm and the beach closure.

Rose Mary, who lives close by, said: “We are not against green energy but against this devastating cable route that Morgan and Morecambe and BP are choosing. There is a better route via Stannah but Ed Milliband doesn't want to listen to us!”

Protesters from the local campaign group FACTS (Fylde Against Cable Transmission and Substations) have vowed to continue protests against the cable route.