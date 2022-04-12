Planned south Lancaster development would be ‘totally irresponsible’ says campaign group

Members of Sustainable Lancaster in Climate Emergency (SLICE) took their ‘carbon cake’ to Market Square on Saturday to highlight the climate impact and other risks connected with the proposals for a garden village at Bailrigg.

“People are really shocked by the scale of the development, creating a new town nearly the size of Kendal on farmland south of the city,” said Alison Cahn from Halton, a founding member of SLICE.

“They don’t believe there is that much demand for homes, certainly not for the kind of expensive, commuter homes they fear will be built.

Ralph Martyn with the SLICE Carbon Cake in Lancaster Market Square.

"House prices are rising fast in Lancaster and local people want good quality, warm homes that they can afford – but the costs involved in paying for the road infrastructure means the price tag on these houses is likely to be high.”

Barbara Walker from Galgate said the people she spoke to are worried about “the increase in traffic and the lack of schools, transport and health care facilities needed for 22,000 extra people.”

She said people fear that, with construction prices rising, infrastructure costs will escalate, and council taxpayers will be left to pay any shortfall.

The area Bailrigg Garden Village is expected to cover.

Ralph Martyn, who made the carbon cake, said that the carbon impact of the planned new roads and motorway junction was a major area of concern.

He said: “The road infrastructure alone will use up to a quarter of the district’s carbon budget for the next 80 years – that is the total carbon every one of us can emit until 2100. It’s totally irresponsible when the world’s scientists have just told us that our carbon emissions must start falling immediately and dramatically.”

SLICE is calling on the city and county councils to rethink their plans, building a smaller number of affordable and sustainable homes on brownfield sites in urban areas, where existing facilities are close at hand.