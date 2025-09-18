New trustees needed for wildlife rescue charity covering Craven area with Sewing Bee judge patron

A wildlife rescue charity with exciting plans for the future and a famous name on board is looking for new trustees.

This summer saw The Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant become a patron of Craven Wildlife Rescue and now the charity is appealing for others to support its ambitions to help more animals.

Founded in 2019, Craven Wildlife Rescue now cares for almost 500 animals including owls, hedgehogs, otters and birds of prey each year at its temporary site in Horton-in-Ribblesdale.

“We’ve worked hard to develop our animal care facilities within the rescue hospital and expand the network of agencies, mentors and experts that we work with,” said co-founder Penny Hunt.

Hedgehogs are among the animals cared for by Craven Wildlife Rescue.

“There is a pressing need for us to expand our facilities, whether at our current site or at a new site, and there is a huge opportunity for us to expand our outreach and education activities.

"We are inviting new trustees onto our board to help us achieve our vision for the future.”

The charity aims to appoint three additional trustees with expertise in either veterinary practice or animal care, events organisation and fundraising, business and legal, architecture or technology.

“We have a very exciting chapter ahead so if you share our passion for wildlife and the kind of expertise we are looking for, we look forward to hearing from you, ” said co-founder Jane Carpenter.

Interested applicants should send a covering letter and details of their experience to the Board of Trustees, by email at [email protected]. The closing date is October 31.