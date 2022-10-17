Aggregate Industries and Tarmac jointly funded the construction of the new viewing platform between their Carnforth quarries at Back Lane and Leapers Wood.

The previous area was moved to a temporary site due to further limestone extraction on the site of the old platform.

The two companies, working with the local community, have now completed a brand new quarry viewpoint, which also includes seating, information board and commemorative plaque and is accessible from the nearby public footpath.

From left: Ian Williams (Nether Kellet Parish Council), George Smith (Nether Kellet Parish Council), Roly Parker (Carnforth Town Council), Angela Turnbull (Aggregate Industries) Mark Winrow (Nether Kellet Parish Council), Neil Beards (Tarmac) Ant Battersby (Tarmac).

Overlooking both quarries, it will allow walkers to safely view the quarries below, as well as providing panoramic views of Lancashire and Cumbria, taking in Morecambe Bay and the South Lakes Fells.

Local people and councils supported the project and joined representatives from both Aggregate Industries and Tarmac to officially open the new facility on Monday October 10 2022.

Mike Hunter, Quarry Manager for Aggregate Industries’ Back Lane Quarry, said: “We’re delighted to have reinstated the facility that will benefit local people.

“We have worked closely with the community, local authorities and the quarry liaison committee to make this a reality. It provides fantastic views and hopefully a bit of respite for people out walking.

From left: Mike Hunter (Aggregate Industries), George Smith (Nether Kellet Parish Council), Mark Winrow (Nether Kellet Parish Council), Ant Battersby (Tarmac).

“Particular thanks must go to George Smith and Ian Williams from the Liaison Committee and Marcus Byron and Elizabeth Pickett who designed the informational panel.

“At Aggregate Industries we’re really pleased that we’ve been able to work together with Tarmac to put something back into the local area.”

Jilly Mounsey, quarry manager at Tarmac Leapers Wood said: “We’re so pleased to have been able to support delivery of the new viewpoint, seating area and information board in collaboration with Aggregate Industries.

“It couldn’t have been achieved without a huge amount of work from members of the local community, local authority and quarry liaison committee and we are delighted to be able to celebrate its launch. We hope it is enjoyed for many years to come.”