New homes plan for land on edge of Lancaster village

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th Aug 2025, 16:12 BST
Plans for 44 new homes to be built on the edge of Caton have been submitted to the city council.

Highbrook Homes want to build on land on the west of Caton within the Forest of Bowland National Landscape.

The area covers around 3.5 hectares, with the eastern boundary of the site adjoining the village along Quernmore Road.

To the south, Escowbeck Farm comprises a large, detached house, existing farm cottages and outbuildings.

The site location and surrounding area.placeholder image
The site location and surrounding area.

Escowbeck House, a country house and former associated parkland, is offset from the site in a raised position.

An existing track road off Quernmore Road currently runs through the centre of the site and provides access to Escowbeck Farm

The homes proposed are a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses, bungalows and apartments, of which six (14%) one-bed apartments would be affordable housing for shared ownership tenure.

There are 12 different designs with either buff facing stone or white render external materials and grey tile roofs.

Each property is provided with at least two in-plot car parking spaces, apart from the apartments which would have a communal car park, and each has adequate rear garden area.

The higher ground is undeveloped and would be laid out as public open space with retained views of Escowbeck House to the west.

A single point of vehicle access is proposed from Quernmore Road at a central point opposite Broadacre where an opening would be formed in the boundary wall and visibility splays provided in both directions.

The plans will be brought before a city council planning committee for discussion at a later date.

