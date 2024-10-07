Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The car park at Heysham Nature Reserve is to re-open with new operating hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EDF and Lancashire Wildlife Trust (LWT) are pleased to be re-opening the car park at Heysham Nature Reserve, subject to new opening hours.

The changes are being implemented to better manage access, protect the reserve’s wildlife, and ensure visitor safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Effective immediately, the car park will be subject to the following open hours:

The car park at Heysham Nature Reserve, just off Moneyclose Lane, has been closed for some time. Picture: Google Street View

November to March: 7am until 4pm

April to October: 7am until 7pm

This change is in response to a number of recent anti-social activities in and around the nature reserve car park, including some incidents of overnight camping.

EDF and LWT have since established a system for securing the car park at night and are pleased to be able to resume normal access to the car park during the day, subject to these new opening hours.

Temporary signage in the area indicates the new opening hours, with more permanent signage to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These new opening hours align with natural light conditions and will give visitors plenty of time to explore the reserve in daylight.

Outside of the stated times, the car park gates will be locked without further notice and not re-opened until the following morning, so parking is at visitors’ own risk.

A spokesperson from EDF, which owns the land, said: “We recognise that this is a significant change to the previous 24/7 access, but both EDF and LWT are committed to balancing public enjoyment and safety with the protection of the unique environment at the reserve.”

“We understand how much the local community values access to the area, but this is a necessary step to help us better manage the reserve’s conservation efforts, while still offering a great experience for visitors during the most suitable times of day.”