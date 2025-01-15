Morecambe shopping centre car park to undergo urgent drain repair work after flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Morecambe car park is to have urgent drain repair work after it flooded this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car park at Westgate Shopping Centre has been under water for several days, causing problems for motorists using the shops.

Pinkus, the management company acting on behalf of the owners of the car park, have now told County Coun Charlie Edwards that works have been booked in for Monday January 20 to repair the drains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Edwards said: “Thank you so much for everyone who has raised this issue with me. I take these guys at their word and hope the work will make an improvement and stop the flooding.

The flooded car park at Westgate Shopping Centre. Photo by Coun Charlie Edwards

“I’ve had lots of complaints about the state of this car park and I’m grateful to the land owners for taking the action now to fix the drain.

“Every winter causes damage to our roads, and over the next few weeks I will be getting out and report as many potholes, blocked drains and other road issues as I can.

“If anyone wants to report an issue, downloading the Love Clean Streets app is the quickest way to get it reported.”