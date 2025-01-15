Morecambe shopping centre car park to undergo urgent drain repair work after flooding
The car park at Westgate Shopping Centre has been under water for several days, causing problems for motorists using the shops.
Pinkus, the management company acting on behalf of the owners of the car park, have now told County Coun Charlie Edwards that works have been booked in for Monday January 20 to repair the drains.
Coun Edwards said: “Thank you so much for everyone who has raised this issue with me. I take these guys at their word and hope the work will make an improvement and stop the flooding.
“I’ve had lots of complaints about the state of this car park and I’m grateful to the land owners for taking the action now to fix the drain.
“Every winter causes damage to our roads, and over the next few weeks I will be getting out and report as many potholes, blocked drains and other road issues as I can.
“If anyone wants to report an issue, downloading the Love Clean Streets app is the quickest way to get it reported.”
