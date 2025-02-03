Morecambe shopping centre car park drains repaired after flooding

The repair work carried out at Westgate Shopping Centre car park.

A Morecambe car park has had drain repair work carried out after it flooded this month.

The car park at Westgate Shopping Centre was under water for several days last month, causing problems for motorists using the shops.

Pinkus, the management company acting on behalf of the owners of the car park, told County Coun Charlie Edwards that work to repair the drains was to be carried out as a matter of urgency.

The area around both drains in the car park has now been repaired to level them off in a bid to prevent further flooding.

Pinkus were contacted for comment by the Lancaster Guardian two weeks ago but no response was received.