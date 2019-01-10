Morecambe petrol station offers crisp packet recycling point

A Morecambe-based car business has become the first in the district to offer a crisp packet recycling scheme.

Pye Motors has teamed up with Walkers and waste management firm Terracycle to offer a drop-off point for all branded crisp packets at its petrol station in Ovangle Road.

The UK sends around six billion crisp packets every year to landfill, and Pye Motors said it was “proud to support this wonderful initiative”.

Nick Payne, managing director at Pye Motors, said: “We are proud to support this wonderful initiative, ensuring customers and community members are all able to make a lasting difference to their community and beyond.”

Any brand of crisp packet will be accepted at the Pye Petrol Station.

Once collected, the crisp packets are separated by plastic type, cleaned and made into plastic pellets to make new recycled products.

For every 400 packets collected, TerraCycle will provide £2 monetary reward to a non-for-profit organisation and/or local charity of choice.

A spokesperson for Walkers Crisps said: “We understand the responsibility we have to reduce the impact of our packaging on the environment, and we’re on it!

“At the moment, the packaging we use is the best way to keep our crisps crunchy and delicious.

“However, we’re aiming to make all our packaging 100 per cent recyclable, compostable or biodegradable by 2025.

“In the meantime, we’ve partnered with recyclers TerraCycle to make it easier to recycle our crisp packets and reduce the impact we have on the environment.”

TerraCycle said its aim was to eliminate the idea of waste by recycling the “non-recyclable. Whether it’s coffee capsules from your home, pens from a school or plastic gloves from a manufacturing facility, TerraCycle can collect and recycle almost any form of waste,” it said.