Morecambe dog beach ban lifted until May 1, 2023

Dogs are now allowed on Morecambe South and North beaches until May 1, 2023.

Dogs are excluded from Morecambe South and North beaches every year from May 1 until September 30 to comply with the Seaside Award.

The Seaside awards recognise beaches in England that achieve the highest standards of beach management.

Morecambe beach. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Restricting dogs during the summer months helps to maintain the water quality of the two beaches during their busiest period.

Offenders can be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100 to be paid within 14 days.

Dogs must also be kept on a lead on the promenade and spaces such as the adjacent gardens and Sunny Slopes.

Dogs are still welcome on other sections of shoreline either side of the two bathing beaches.

