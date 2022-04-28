Morecambe Bay wind farms power 15,000 homes in last year

The Heysham South wind farm and Armistead scheme at Kendal generated almost 45,000 MWh of electricity between them over the 12 months to the end of September – the equivalent of a town the size of Penrith.

The six-turbine Armistead wind farm led the way by generating more than 25,000 MWh of green energy over the 12 months in question.

And the three-turbine Heysham South scheme produced almost 19,400 MWh during the same period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to an open day at Armistead wind farm.

The two wind farms – owned and operated by Banks Renewables – also delivered total revenues of over £25,000 between them during the year for their respective community benefits funds.

Richard Dunkley, managing director at Banks Renewables, said: “We’ve now been generating green electricity in the North West for almost a decade and despite calmer than usual weather conditions over our last financial year, the Armistead and Heysham South onshore wind farms are continuing to make a significant contribution to the UK’s drive towards its Net Zero objectives.

“Alongside this environmental benefit, our North West wind farms also make a direct and growing contribution to the long-term well-being of the communities in which they’re located, something which has been especially important over the last two years.