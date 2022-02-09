Major step forward for proposals to rejuvenate Mainway estate in Lancaster

Constructed back in the 1960s, and updated in the 1990s, the council homes located on Mainway are due some major maintenance work.

Lancaster City Council’s MyMainway project is using this as an opportunity to bring the homes up to modern, liveable, energy efficient standards, and to revitalise the open space and the riverside location.

On Tuesday the city council’s Cabinet agreed a number of steps to take the project forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Skerton High School.

Approval has been given for the project team to develop a Mainway masterplan for submission for eventual planning permission later this year.

The masterplan will pull together a range of plans and aspirations for the project, setting out the types and nature of proposed housing, services, and community amenities for a new Mainway.

Crucial to the masterplan is the approval to progress with acquisition of large parts of the old Skerton High School site (subject to Secretary of State approval).

This large site sits right next to the existing Mainway estate, and were this to become part of the plan, it is anticipated that new council housing and other community provision will be built there, transforming the area in exciting new ways.

In addition, Cabinet approved the progression of an accelerated phase 1 of the project, to reconfigure and refurbish two of the existing blocks on the estate – Lune House and Derby House – into modern, energy efficient apartments which would make great use of their fantastic location and outlook.

Coun Cary Matthews, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “These are exciting times for tenants of Mainway and this is a once in a generation opportunity to improve our social housing provision.

“Our Council Housing team has been in regular conversation with residents of Mainway in recent months, as initial ideas for the project have started developing into reality. Our Housing Team have been blown away by the imagination and enthusiasm local residents have shown for a new Mainway estate.