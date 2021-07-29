Major flood works set to begin in Holme

The scheme, scheduled to start on August 9th and take approximately nine weeks to complete, includes installation of a new drainage system. Traffic management measures, including phased road closures on Milnthorpe Road and North Road, will be in place throughout the project.

The new drainage infrastructure will better protect the local community by significantly reducing the risk of flooding, which has affected local properties and the highway in recent years, most recently in November 2017.

The £520,000 scheme will be delivered by Cumbria County Council with funding from the Department for Transport and the Environment Agency, and will be carried out by local contractor, Eric Wright Civil Engineering.

The initiative will comprise the installation of new drainage pipe work, and associated inspection chambers and gullies. Photo credit: Google Images

Cumbria County Council is the Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) for Cumbria and is responsible for the management of surface water and ground water flood risk. North Road in Holme has a history of flooding events with a number of properties considered to be at risk, as well as the highway and other utility infrastructure.

The initiative will comprise the installation of new drainage pipe work, and associated inspection chambers and gullies, from the Hillside junction on North Road, to and across Milnthorpe Road, before discharging into the beck at Trinity Church.

The project is part of a wider programme of works across Cumbria to help better protect local communities, properties and businesses from flooding issues.

Coun. Roger Bingham, who has represented Holme since 1984, welcomed the funding. He said: "I am very pleased that the council has allocated funding for flood protection works in North Road – this will have a huge benefit for local residents, many of whom have suffered during previous flooding events.

"Holme, whose name derives from the Viking, meaning ‘a wet place,’ has suffered in recent years from an increase in paved areas causing quick run-off after lengthy periods of rainfall, and this project will help to carry that water away.”

Coun. Keith Little, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “The project at Holme is part of a much larger six-year programme of flood defence studies and works across the county. The project delivers benefits to residents by providing a higher level of protection from flooding, and also makes the highway more resilient to future flood events.