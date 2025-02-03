Lune Valley scholar in running for Dairy Student of the Year title

A student from the Lune Valley is among three Harper Adams University finalists in this year’s Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers’ Dairy Student of the Year competition.

Caitlin Townley, from Kirkby Lonsdale, is one of six students from across the country shortlisted for this year’s competition – whose winner is set to be announced early this month.

She is joined by fellow students Matthew Butterfield and Joseph Compton, who make up the three Harper Adams finalists.

The winner is set to be announced at Dairy Tech on Wednesday February 5, where the university’s Future Farm team are also set to find out if they have won this year’s RABDF Gold Cup.

Caitlin Townley of Kirkby Lonsdale.

Harper Adams professor of animal science Liam Sinclair said: “I am delighted that we have thee students in the final of this prestigious competition again.

“Harper Adams attracts students from a range of farming and non-farming backgrounds, and their success in this competition reflects a very positive learning experience that prepares them well for a career in industry.”

Each of the students made a presentation to the judging panel at the award’s shortlisting event in December.

Agriculture with animal science student Caitlin said: “I couldn’t believe it when I was shortlisted for the award. There are so many keen young dairy students that I felt so privileged to be taking part.

“It felt like such an honour, I was against such great young passionate students and I felt so proud to be representing both Harper Adams and the dairy industry as a whole.”

As each student awaits to find out who will be named winner, they are working on their final year Honours Research projects – and looking back over their time at university as they prepare to graduate this September.

Caitlin added: “I have always known that I wanted to come to Harper Adams after hearing about it from my friends at Young Farmers.

“It has such a good reputation and is well known in the agricultural industry for a well-rounded education in both professional and practical aspects.

“Without a doubt the past four years have been amazing, coming to Harper has really pushed me out of my comfort zone and has allowed me to gather great contacts from out in the dairy industry to build networks for future career opportunities.”