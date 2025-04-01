Lancaster MP welcomes new flood defence funds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eleven schemes in Lancaster and Wyre receive the go ahead with fresh government funding this year as part of the Government’s Plan for Change, with projects to help protect 27,000 more homes and businesses over the next year.

Lancaster and Wyre will benefit from 11 new flood schemes totalling £6.5m, protecting homes and businesses, boosting the local economy, and creating construction and infrastructure jobs, the Environment Agency has announced.

Following the Labour government commitment to invest a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones, the Environment Agency has published a list of the communities across the nation to benefit from projects this year – marking a 26% uplift per year in flood investment cross the country.

With this investment, the construction of local schemes can now be kickstarted or progress closer to completion in Lancaster and Wyre.

Cat Smith MP.

£685,000 of funding will go towards schemes at Glasson Dock and Lancaster Port.

The Government has prioritised £140m to ensure 29 major schemes in progress but struggling with cost pressures can be delivered without further delays, protecting nearby communities as soon as possible.

The full list of supported schemes has also been confirmed by the Environment Agency, with schemes also including £980,000 for Burrow Beck in Lancaster conveyance improvements.

This investment is part of the Government’s Plan for Change, delivering security for working people and renewal for our country. It will boost economic growth in local communities, by protecting businesses, delivering new jobs, and supporting a stable economy in the face of the increasing risk of flooding as a result of climate change.

Ms Smith said: “I’m delighted the Labour Government has announced £6.5m in funding for us, including £685,000 of funding to Glasson Dock and Lancaster Port. This additional funding will protect lives and livelihoods in Lancaster and Wyre.”

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “I know from first hand experience the devastating impacts that flooding can cause. “The role of Government is to protect its citizens. However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record following 14 years of Conservative neglect.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are supporting eleven schemes in Lancaster and Wyre, ensuring residents have the long-term protection they need, while boosting local growth and creating new jobs.”