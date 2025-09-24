Lancaster MP meets with Greenpeace campaigners as part of nationwide mass lobby

Lancaster residents held a meeting with MP Cat Smith as part of a nationwide campaign by green activists.

Between September 13 and 20, people across the UK took part in a mass lobby to demand stronger climate leadership from their MPs.

In Lancaster, residents came together for a community meeting with their MP Cat Smith to show support for fair, ambitious climate solutions, like taxes and levies on fossil fuel companies, to protect people and nature.

The event is part of the Act Now, Change Forever campaign, organised by The Climate Coalition.

Thousands of people from across the UK are making sure their MP hears from their community, sharing stories, highlighting local impacts, and demanding real climate leadership.

Ten people attended the meeting held on September 19, including representatives from the WI, Claver Hill, the Quakers and Greenpeace, who shared their concerns and emphasised why bold action is needed.

During the meeting Ms Smith informed the group that the government has now agreed legislation to enable the UK to ratify the global oceans treaty via the Bio Diversity National Judication Bill.

She said at the meeting: “You asked, I lobbied, it got done.”

Annette Wetherell from Greenpeace, who was present at the meeting, said: “We were all delighted with this progress not just because the UK is going to be a part of a global initiative to protect our oceans but because it shows the power of people coming together to raise concerns. This can give us all hope that together we can make change happen.

"Cat Smith also signed the Make the Polluters Pay pledge at the meeting and has suggested that a local group is set up where local people can keep her regularly informed and accountable on the environmental issues of the day.

“All those that attended the meeting felt Cat listened to their concerns and found her to be proactive in her response to our requests to support environmental issues.”

A meeting is planned with Lizzi Collinge, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, on October 17 at 10.30am. If anyone is interested in joining the group or participating in this meeting, you can contact the Greenpeace leader Laura Thorburn by email at [email protected]