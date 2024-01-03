Lancaster football club baffled by mystery of man who keeps digging hole in their field
Storeys of Lancaster FC Committee said on their Facebook page: “There seems to be a gentleman consistently digging a hole on York Road field, we have been told he has also done this before down “The Valley”.
“We have filled this hole in once prior to Christmas but we have been informed this morning that he has since dug the hole again.
“The hole is approximately on the picture where the red circle is.
"Please take extra caution when walking and using the field as the hole is getting deeper.
“We have no description of the gentleman so please be vigilant and let us know if you see him.
“We have reported to both council and police.”
Lancaster City Council said Storey’s FC lease the land from them and the council made the hole temporarily safe, and will return to fill it in.
Contact police on 101 with any information.