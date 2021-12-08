Lancaster Civic Society makes climate emergency statement

Lancaster Civic Society is committed to combatting climate change. Photo: Adobe Stock licensed to David Morgan, Lancaster Civic Society

The group has commended Lancaster City Council for establishing a Citizens' Jury on Climate Change, and as a result has made commitments of its own.

The society has promised to review its charitable objectives to make explicit reference to combatting climate change.

It will take account of climate change in its practices, activities, events, and meetings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will inform the local community about how the Civic Society is responding to the challenges the planet is facing, by developing local initiatives and highlighting practical actions to combat climate change.

And in addition it will support and develop the capacity and skills of individuals and communities, to understand and act to conserve, protect, and improve the environment of the locality.

Lancaster Civic Society was founded in 1967 and in that time has overseen the preservation of the heritage of the Lancaster and Morecambe district and its outstanding natural beauty, while assisting in its future development.