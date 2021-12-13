Lancaster Civic Society announces name change

Lancaster Civic Society chairman John Regan.

The society has, over the last 12 months, adopted a more proactive approach to communications, particularly in making greater use of social media to publicise the work of both the Civic Society and Lancaster Vision.

And while this has been successful and led to positive feedback from the membership and the wider community, it has revealed a degree of confusion on the part of the public about the relationship between the Civic Society and Lancaster Vision.

Therefore, from the January 1 2022 the group will be adopting the name of Lancaster Civic Vision for operational, branding, and publicity purposes. The name of the charity will remain unaltered as The Lancaster Civic Society.

They will merge the separate Lancaster Civic Society and Lancaster Vision websites into a single Lancaster Civic Vision site, and will also be establishing new Lancaster Civic Vision social media sites, and issue future news releases using this branding.

Lancaster Civic Society chairman John Regan said: "We believe that these changes will increase the effectiveness of our efforts, further increase our profile, and develop awareness of Lancaster Civic Vision across the district as the principal non-partisan organisation representing all views and opinions."

Lancaster Civic Society which was founded in 1967, and in the over 50 years since that time, has overseen the preservation of the heritage of the Lancaster and Morecambe district, its outstanding natural beauty, whilst assisting in its future development.