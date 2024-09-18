Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A housing developer will go head to head with Lancaster City Council at an inquiry next month to fight for and against a 97-acre housing development.

Lancaster City Council refused Gladman Developments permission for a 644-home development on land north-east of Bailrigg Lane in December.

The authority had concerns around infrastructure provision in relation to highways safety, the quality of the scheme’s design, the potential for shadow flicker from a nearby wind turbine, and flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Gladman refutes the reasons for refusal and argues that the scheme should be approved given Lancaster’s housing supply position.

The Bailrigg Lane scheme was rejected. Photo: Google

Place North West reports that the inquiry will begin on October 15.

For more information on the project, search for application reference numbers 19/01135/OUT on Lancaster City Council’s planning portal at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions

Lancaster City Council successfully defended itself at appeal earlier this year, when Oakmere Homes sought to overturn refusal of a 129-home project in Morecambe but the Planning Inspectorate sided with the council.