Lancaster City Council to take on developers over 644-home plan
Lancaster City Council refused Gladman Developments permission for a 644-home development on land north-east of Bailrigg Lane in December.
The authority had concerns around infrastructure provision in relation to highways safety, the quality of the scheme’s design, the potential for shadow flicker from a nearby wind turbine, and flooding.
However, Gladman refutes the reasons for refusal and argues that the scheme should be approved given Lancaster’s housing supply position.
Place North West reports that the inquiry will begin on October 15.
For more information on the project, search for application reference numbers 19/01135/OUT on Lancaster City Council’s planning portal at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions
Lancaster City Council successfully defended itself at appeal earlier this year, when Oakmere Homes sought to overturn refusal of a 129-home project in Morecambe but the Planning Inspectorate sided with the council.
