Lancaster City Council to take on developers over 644-home plan

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Sep 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 11:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A housing developer will go head to head with Lancaster City Council at an inquiry next month to fight for and against a 97-acre housing development.

Lancaster City Council refused Gladman Developments permission for a 644-home development on land north-east of Bailrigg Lane in December.

The authority had concerns around infrastructure provision in relation to highways safety, the quality of the scheme’s design, the potential for shadow flicker from a nearby wind turbine, and flooding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Gladman refutes the reasons for refusal and argues that the scheme should be approved given Lancaster’s housing supply position.

The Bailrigg Lane scheme was rejected. Photo: GoogleThe Bailrigg Lane scheme was rejected. Photo: Google
The Bailrigg Lane scheme was rejected. Photo: Google

Place North West reports that the inquiry will begin on October 15.

For more information on the project, search for application reference numbers 19/01135/OUT on Lancaster City Council’s planning portal at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions

Lancaster City Council successfully defended itself at appeal earlier this year, when Oakmere Homes sought to overturn refusal of a 129-home project in Morecambe but the Planning Inspectorate sided with the council.

Related topics:Lancaster City CouncilLancasterMorecambeNorth West

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.