Ryelands resident Jenny Armer, who recently took over the running of the Ryelands Residents community group, said:

“They did an impressive job at tidying up our local streets with brand new litter-picking equipment that the council have graciously provided us.

"Together as a group we managed to collect 14 bin bags worth of litter in just one hour!

"For our hard working task force we made sure to provide the children with treats and refreshments for their hard work.”

1. Ryelands litter pick Children from the Ryelands estate in Lancaster on a litter pick. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. Ryelands estate litter pick Children from the Ryelands estate in Lancaster with their litter picking equipment. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3. Ryelands estate litter pick Two children look at the litter they are picking up. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4. Ryelands estate litter pick Two children among the undergrowth picking up litter. Photo: submit Photo Sales