Lancaster Canal highlighted as part of free guide to north west waterways

The UK’s largest canal charity Canal & River Trust has published a free guide to help get the most out of visiting the region’s canals and rivers.

The guide includes Lancaster & Penny Street Basin in Aldcliffe Lane and the Lune Aqueduct in Caton Road.

Last year more than 10m people visited the charity’s 2,000-mile network of canals and rivers to enjoy walking, cycling, running, boat trips, fishing, wildlife spotting, feeding ducks, watching boats go through locks, paddleboarding, visiting a museum, enjoying food and drink at a canalside café or pub, and marvelling at some of the world’s finest examples of working industrial heritage.

Jon Horsfall, Canal & River Trust’s director for the north west, said: “The Canal & River Trust cares for over 438 miles (706 kilometres) of canals in the north west, providing free to visit outdoor open spaces, and the chance to connect with nature and the region’s rich canal history.

Lune Aqueduct. Photo: Canal & River Trust

"Every year, millions of people visit our waterways to be active, relax and to enjoy the scenic landscapes our canals offer.

“Our canals provide free and low cost family-friendly days out by the water, and the chance to have some fabulous waterside experiences this summer.

"Even in city centres, people can spot a variety of birds, animals, insects and plants along our canals and rivers. And from locks and bridges, to tunnels and aqueducts, there are hundreds of historic structures to marvel at.

“We want to encourage more people to visit our canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks so they can experience the physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits of spending time by water, and find out more about the work of our charity to care for the nation’s world-famous historic network.”

Canal & River Trust’s ‘Places to Visit in the North West’ guide provides information on the following locations:

Anderton Boat Lift, Lift Lane, Northwich, Cheshire

Audlem Mill, Shropshire Street, Audlem, Crewe

Finsley Gate, Burnley

Chester Canal Basin, Tower Wharf, Chester

Clarence Mill, Clarence Road, Bollington

Lancaster & Penny Street Basin, Aldcliffe Lane, Lancaster

Lune Aqueduct, Caton Road, Lancaster

Marple Locks, Station Road

Middlewich Locks, Civic Way

Nantwich, First Wood Street, Nantwich

National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port,

Portland Basin, Portland Place Heritage Wharf, Ashton-under-Lyne

Uppermill, Wool Road

The guide is available to download at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/free-guide