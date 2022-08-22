Lancaster and Morecambe teens get climate change message in a box

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Change in a Box is a technology-free resource offering a combination of stories, arts and crafts to encourage and enable positive social change.

It is part of the Our Place In The World cultural and creative education programme run by Lancashire Youth Challenge(LYC), Lancaster District Cultural Education Partnership(Culture Co-op), Lancaster University and Curious Minds.

Last year’s boxes were so successful that funding from Arts Council England helped to once again commission Joseph Rynhart of Lancashire-based Theatre In The Rough to produce another box, with the climate emergency as its theme.

Teenagers at Stanleys Community Centre in Morecambe with their Change in a Boxes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...