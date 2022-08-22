Lancaster and Morecambe teens get climate change message in a box
More than 1000 special boxes with an important environmental message have been sent out to teenagers across the Lancaster district.
Change in a Box is a technology-free resource offering a combination of stories, arts and crafts to encourage and enable positive social change.
It is part of the Our Place In The World cultural and creative education programme run by Lancashire Youth Challenge(LYC), Lancaster District Cultural Education Partnership(Culture Co-op), Lancaster University and Curious Minds.
Last year’s boxes were so successful that funding from Arts Council England helped to once again commission Joseph Rynhart of Lancashire-based Theatre In The Rough to produce another box, with the climate emergency as its theme.
The contents of the box inspired by Lancashire Youth For Environment (LYFE), Sewing Cafe Lancaster, Eden Project North and Food Futures included craft activities to produce block print posters, clothes patches, paper planters, wildflower balls and letters for the future as well as advice on how to raise awareness of environmental issues through activism.