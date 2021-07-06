Lancaster and Morecambe community groups pull together to do weeding at Sunny Slopes

Lancaster City Council said on their Facebook page: "A huge thank you to all the volunteers who turned up to help out at Sunny Slopes in Heysham today (Monday).

"It was an amazing turnout with lots of different community groups pulling together to make a real impact for the benefit of their communities.

"They included: City of Sanctuary; Alley Champions; Carnforth and Heysham Wombles; Go Morecambe; Chat bench group; residents and Lancaster City Council staff

Volunteers from local community groups turned up to do weeding at Sunny Slopes in Heysham, said Lancaster City Council.

"Such a huge improvement was made in such a short space of time due to such a large number of people turning up to offer their time.

"We'd like to make this a fortnightly event and the next workday at Sunny Slopes will be on Monday July 19 at 12pm.

"To take part, please just turn up, and all tools and equipment will be provided.

"As a thank you, all volunteers will receive a voucher for a free drink and sweet treat.

"To find out about future volunteering days, please sign up to our mailing list here or email [email protected] for more information."

County Councillor Margaret Pattison said: "It was great to see our Heysham Sunny Slopes come back to life after great team work weeding the paths.

" Thank you to Global Link City of Sanctuary, Alley Champions, Go Morecambe, Chat Bench Group, Carnforth Wombles, Heysham Wombles and Stef and team from Lancaster City Council.

"We will be back on the slopes in two weeks come and join us, look out on our Facebook page."

