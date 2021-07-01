In pictures: Human Swan lands in Morecambe as part of Round Britain Climate Challenge

Children from local schools representing the Lancaster and Morecambe Pupil Parliament were there to speak to her about the expedition.

The 3,000-mile expedition will travel anti-clockwise around the country, ending back in Glasgow about six weeks later.

Sacha is travelling by a wind and green electricity-powered paramotor.

Human Swan Sacha Dench shows pupils from Ryelands Primary School how her paramotor works.

Human Swan Sacha Dench the Human Swan speaks with pupils from Ryelands Primary School on Morecambe promenade.

Destiny Louis (10) from Ryelands Primary School tries on the paramotor for size.

