How you can recycle used batteries with your bin collection in Lancaster and Morecambe

But Lancaster City Council are warning that the batteries must not be placed inside a recycling box or bin as they may remain unnoticed and cause a fire on board the wagon or at the recyclables processing plant.

Householders will be able to leave their small spent household batteries out for collection with their recyclables from next Monday April 18.

All the batteries collected by the crews will be placed in a special box fitted to the collection vehicles and sent for sorting and processing. Metals and chemicals will be extracted and used to make new batteries and other products.

Used batteries.

To ensure the batteries are kept separate to other household recyclables, batteries should be collected in a clean lidded recyclable container such as a margarine tub.

Then, when at least half full, the tub can be placed on the lid of a recycling bin or box.

The container should be clearly marked ‘Batteries’ and must not be placed inside a recycling box or bin as it may remain unnoticed and cause a fire on board the wagon or at the recyclables processing plant.

You can recycle small batteries of all shapes via the scheme, including button and square batteries, and old rechargeable batteries. Batteries must always be removed from electrical items before being collected.

Large batteries such as laptop/phone/power tool batteries and car batteries or items where the batteries cannot be removed should be taken to your nearest Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Householders who do not have a lid for their recycling boxes can order a shower cap style lid free of charge by calling 01524 582491 or emailing [email protected]

Councillor Dave Brookes, Cabinet members for environmental services, said: "Around 600 million batteries reach the end of their usable life and become waste each year in the UK.

"More and more people say they are recycling their dead batteries, so we hope that by collecting them at kerbside on recycling day it will make it even easier for householders to dispose of them responsibly and make a positive difference for the environment."