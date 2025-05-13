Heysham man fined for dumping green waste near Bay Gateway

A man has been ordered to pay £724 for dumping tree and bush cuttings near to the Bay Gateway.

Mark Kelly, 22, of Blackberry Hall Crescent, Heysham, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court to depositing controlled waste from a motor vehicle without the authority of a current environmental permit issued under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The dump on a field at Green Lane, Lancaster, was investigated by Lancaster City Council officers after a passerby reported the incident to the council.

Mr Kelly was then identified as the person who had fly tipped green waste, mainly conifer trees, from his white Citroen van on April 11 2024.

Mr Kelly initially denied the offence stating that he driven down the lane adjacent to the Bay Gateway because he was desperate for the toilet.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Lancaster Magistrates court, where he was fined £160 for the offence, plus £500 in costs and a victim surcharge of £64.

Paul Hart, Lancaster City Council’s cabinet member for environmental services, said: “In his sentencing, the Deputy District Judge said fly tipping is a scourge and that green waste is still waste and shouldn’t have been dumped and added that there is a waste disposal operation or units to use and that the accused had an obligation to do it properly.

“As with the majority of councils across the UK we operate a garden waste collection service, which residents can opt to use. For those who do not wish to pay, garden waste can be taken to their local waste and recycling centre free of charge, so there is no excuse to fly tip green waste and it is an offence to do so.

“What this case also shows is that members of the public will not tolerate the actions of people who blight our communities by fly tipping, and that the council is committed to taking firm action against those who illegally dump waste. Whether it’s large scale operations or individuals acting irresponsibly, you will be held accountable.”

“We urge residents who witness fly tipping to report it and help us take action against individuals who think it is ok to impact our environment with this unacceptable behaviour.”

Fly tipping can be reported on the council’s website at www.lancaster.gov.uk/fly-tipping