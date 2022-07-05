Have your say on Freeman's Wood in Lancaster

The group is holding a consultation event on Saturday July 16, 2pm-5pm in Coronation Field.

There will be a marquee with various ways to express your views, guided walks around Freeman’s Wood, and drinks and cakes for sale.

Fundraising to buy the woodland on the edge of the Lune Industrial Estate is underway by allowing people to sponsor 3m by 3m square plots for £5.

A picture from the fundraising walk to buy Freeman's Wood in Lancaster.

Already, in less than a month, three quarters of the £60,000 needed to buy the land has been raised, from nearly 400 individual sponsors.

Eleanor Levin from the Friends of Freeman’s Wood said: “The response to the fundraising has been amazing so we’re confident that we will be able to buy the woodland from the