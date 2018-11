Drivers are warned to take care, as freezing temperatures are forecast for tonight.

Lancashire's fleet of gritters will be out tonight gritting all priority routes in Central Lancashire, East Lancashire, Lancaster, Wyre and Fylde.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to 0C tonight, although the weather will remain clear with no rain, sleet or snow.

Drivers are warned to be on the alert for black ice and drive carefully tonight and early tomorrow morning.