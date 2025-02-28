Garstang Millennium Green Trust scoops United Utilities donation

Garstang Millennium Green Trust has received a welcome boost to help continue their maintenance and preservation efforts, thanks to a donation from United Utilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garstang Millennium Green Trust is made up of volunteers who dedicate their time to maintain the area which borders the River Wyre at Garstang and forms part of the Garstang flood basin, which is used for water storage in flood events.

Throughout the year, the volunteers work hard to keep the area clean and tidy, whilst also organising fundraisers to help pay for its upkeep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team maintain access to the riverbank and regularly plants trees and wildflowers to enhance the area and encourage healthy ecosystems, while removing invasive species. They are also committed to improving natural habitats for its wildlife, such as bats and birds.

The handover event of the Garstang Millennium Green equipment donation.

Garstang Millennium Green Trustees met with River Rangers from the north west’s water company as they handed over the equipment.

The donation from United Utilities provided the group with a range of equipment such as safety gloves, spades, shovels, and rakes, helping them continue their efforts to protect wildlife, whilst also maintaining the waterway and grounds.

Grigor Towns, treasurer at Garstang Millennium Green, commented: “We want to say a massive thank you to United Utilities for all their help in providing us with the equipment we needed, we all appreciate it so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Pilling, area engagement lead for Lancashire at United Utilities, commented: “It’s crucial we do all we can to protect our waterways and their surrounding areas – we’re really pleased to have been able to support the trustees of Garstang Millennium Green.

“They’re extremely passionate about what they do and it’s encouraging to see a group of volunteers dedicate their time to better their surroundings. Hopefully, our donation has given them the tools they need to become more efficient, allowing them to maintain and improve the area for all to enjoy.”

The Better Rivers Better North West Community Fund supports community groups whose activities:

• Benefit local watercourses and riverside environments

• Act as catalyst for improved community and environmental wellbeing

• Reconnect communities to riverside environments

• Promote sustainable drainage

Groups can apply to the fund for up to £2,500 worth of support by emailing [email protected] with details of their request.