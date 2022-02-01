Further chance to have your say on new political map for Lancaster City Council

The commission is satisfied that it has received sufficient evidence in earlier rounds of consultation to finalise new ward boundaries for the rest of Lancaster.

The commission wants to hear what residents and local organisations think about the new proposals. A seven-week consultation on the proposals will run until March 15. A full set of final recommendations for the council will then be published in April.

The commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries. It is reviewing Lancaster to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

Current wards in Lancaster City Council. Credit: contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2022

The commission has previously published draft recommendations for Lancaster. Its new proposals include changes such as:

*A two-councillor ward for the university all of its own to reflect persuasive evidence of local communities. While the proposed electoral variance of -16% is high, we have been persuaded that there are unique circumstances related to the university that justify it.

*The commission is no longer proposing a three-member Halton-with-Aughton & Lower Lune Valley ward. We received persuasive evidence that this ward would not reflect communities or provide for convenient and effective local government. Instead, we are proposing an alternative arrangement which links Halton with parishes to the north of the river.

These two combined changes provide for both strong community identity and electoral equality.

Launching the consultation, Prof Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “We are publishing further proposals for a new pattern of wards in certain areas of Lancaster, and we are keen to hear what local people think of the recommendations.

“We want people in Lancaster to help us. We have drawn up further proposals for new wards in the rural east, central and southern areas of the city. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.

“It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can email or write to us.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”