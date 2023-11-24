Free public event will tackle some of Morecambe's coastal challenges
Local residents are being invited to the free event, which aims to improve the lives of the people living in coastal communities across the UK.
These communities face obstacles with greater unemployment, health, housing and transport issues than the majority of non-coastal towns.
The event will examine the challenges faced by Morecambe, Blackpool and surrounding communities and how these can be addressed by universities, enterprise and both local and national political leaders working in partnership.
The public are invited to be in the audience for the panel discussion from 3pm to 5pm on Wednesday December 6 at The Platform in Morecambe.
The panel will be chaired by Jennifer Williams, northern England correspondent for the Financial Times, and will include The Rt Hon Hazel Blears, Former Health Minister and Secretary of State for Communities and chair of the Social Investment Business;
Jo Rycroft-Malone OBE, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health and Medicine, Lancaster University; Alun Francis OBE, principal, Blackpool and The Fylde College and Interim Chair of the Social Mobility Commission; and Rachel Wolf, founding partner, Public First.
This event is free and open to all and will include time for questions following the panel discussion.
Register free at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/47489